News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
5 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
6 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
10 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
10 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses

Enjoy a great blast from the past with The Mersey Beatles at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Mersey Beatles

By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT- 1 min read

Mansfield Palace Theatre, ​April 14.

Music fans in the area will love the visit to the Leeming Street venue by this acclaimed tribute show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mersey Beatles were the resident Beatles’ tribute band at the world-famous Cavern in Liverpool for more than a decade between 2002 and 2012,so their credentials as a live act speak for themselves.

Most Popular

    Every song and moment in the show is a celebration of the best pop music, from the ‘Mop Top’ hits of Beatlemania, through the psychedelic creativity of the Sgt Pepper era to the melodic wonder of the Fab Four’s later work.

    All shows by The Mersey Beatles features a band who exude the spirit of the real thing, from the costumes, instruments, Scouse charm and, of course, that wonderful era-defining, Mersey sound.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Details: For more on ticket availability to see The Mersey Beatles in action, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Liverpool