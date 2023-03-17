Enjoy a great blast from the past with The Mersey Beatles at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre, ​April 14.

Music fans in the area will love the visit to the Leeming Street venue by this acclaimed tribute show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mersey Beatles were the resident Beatles’ tribute band at the world-famous Cavern in Liverpool for more than a decade between 2002 and 2012,so their credentials as a live act speak for themselves.

Most Popular

Every song and moment in the show is a celebration of the best pop music, from the ‘Mop Top’ hits of Beatlemania, through the psychedelic creativity of the Sgt Pepper era to the melodic wonder of the Fab Four’s later work.

All shows by The Mersey Beatles features a band who exude the spirit of the real thing, from the costumes, instruments, Scouse charm and, of course, that wonderful era-defining, Mersey sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details: For more on ticket availability to see The Mersey Beatles in action, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.