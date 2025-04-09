Enjoy a Concert For Peace later this month with Mansfield Choral Society
The concert will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of Word War Two and will feature Duruflé’s Requiem in commemoration and honour for those who gave their lives in that war.
Other pieces to be performed include Mozart’s Ave Verum, Haydn’s The Heavens Are Telling and Insane et Vane Cure, Faure’s Cantique de Jean Racine plus others.
As its title suggests, the concert will also celebrate peace by performing a number of light and uplifting favourites.
The concerts starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £15 (including programme and refreshments) and £5 for accompanied young people under 16. They are available now from the Mansfield Choral Society website at https://www.mansfieldchoral.org.uk/
Later in the year, the choir will holding A Choral Kaleidoscope, its summer café-style concert,on July 5 at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in the town.
