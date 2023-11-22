​Enjoy a classical Christmas with these talented performers at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

​Classical music fans have a lot to look forward during December thanks to some mouthwatering events taking place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The acclaimed Halle Orchestra will be making two appearances at the venue during the month.

The first takes place on December 5 and sees Chloé van Soeterstède conduct the ensemble in performances of works by two French composers: Chabrier’s Suite Pastorale and Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1. Bruno Philippe will be the guest soloist in the latter work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert also features Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances, the last – and arguably the best – offering from the Russian composer.

Most Popular

Tenebrae are pictured in action (Photo credit: Sim Canetty-Clarke)

Then, on December 20, Stephen Bell will be at the helm for the annual and highly popular Halle Christmas concert.

Rodney Earl Clarke (baritone) will be the guest soloist in a festive concert featuring such pieces as O Holy Night, Prokofiev’s Cinderella Suite, Christmas Celebration, Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Skaters Waltz, The Christmas Song and Jingle Bell Rock.

Since it first appeared on Channel Four in 1982, the short animated film The Snowman has had a place in the heart of many people at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss a magical live screening and live orchestral performance of Raymond Briggs’s classic story, accompanied by English Pro Musica, on December 23.

Don't miss a screening of The Snowman on December 23 with Howard Blake's music being performed live. (Photo credit: © Snowman Enterprises Ltd)

This is the perfect event for all the family. Alongside the iconic animated film, the concert will also include fun and festive music, with audience participation.

Tenebrae: A Christmas Conversation is a concert on December 19 featuring the Nottingham debut of the award-winning choir.

You can look forward to an evening of words and music for the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spoken word element to the concert is echoed and enhanced by a rich mix of music for Advent and Christmas, including favourites such as Once in Royal David’s City and In The Bleak Midwinter, alongside lesser-known musical gems from the Renaissance to the present day.

Stephen Bell will again be conducting the Halle's Christmas Concert at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

Finally, Nottingham Harmonic Choir will be performing their traditional pair of festive concerts at the venue.

On December 2, you can enjoy Handel’s Messiah, conducted by Richard Laing and featuring Orchestra da Camera.

Then, on December 17, Nottingham Harmonic Choir’s family carol concert sees the ensemble team up again with Thoresby Colliery Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more on tickets for these forthcoming concerts at the city centre venue, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.