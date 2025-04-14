Enjoy a Cavalcade of great music when The Slow Readers Club celebrate classic album

The Slow Readers Club will celebrate their classic album Cavalcade (Photo by Liam Maxwell)

Manchester’s own The Slow Readers Club are set to embark on a special anniversary tour that will be celebrating ten years since their seminal breakthrough album, Cavalcade, was released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will include a visit to Sheffield Leadmill on December 10.

The tour announcement follows a milestone year for the band with their latest album Out Of A Dream landing at UK Number 11 in the Official Charts in the first week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With growing momentum on streaming platforms and an ever-expanding fanbase, The Slow Readers Club continue their upward trajectory, making A Decade of Cavalcade both a reflection on the past and a celebration of what’s still to come.

Originally released in 2015, Cavalcade was a turning point for The Slow Readers Club, capturing hearts and minds with its brooding, atmospheric sound and emotive lyricism.

Featuring fan-favorite tracks such as Plant The Seed, I Saw A Ghost and Forever In Your Debt, the album resonated with a generation of music lovers and laid the foundation for the band’s future success. One particular key supporter were the band James who invited The Slow Readers Club on a headline tour which grew the fanbase significantly.

Now, a decade later, the band will bring Cavalcade back to life on stage at a string of venues, performing it in full alongside other cherished songs from their extensive catalog. The tour promises to be an electrifying experience, blending nostalgia with the raw energy of and ambition that continue to define The Slow Readers Club today. Speaking on the tour, frontman Aaron Starkie said: “Cavalcade was the album that changed everything for us. It connected with so many people and set us on this journey. To revisit it ten years later, at a time when we’re reaching new heights, feels really special. We can’t wait to celebrate it with our fans.” Alongside the tour announcement, the band is also set to release special anniversary editions of Cavalcade in new formats, including vinyl, CD, and cassette. Fans can also look forward to exclusive A Decade of Cavalcade merchandise, all available through the band’s official webstore.

For more, go to www.theslowreadersclub.co.uk.