Enjoy a bumper line-up of talent at Pete Tong's Nottingham arena gig
It will be staged at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on November 25.
Singer-songwriters and dance music vocal pioneers MNEK, John Martin, Jem Cooke and Jazzy join the line-up.
Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar, becoming the world’s most iconic orchestral electronic music event.
Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the new live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks.A pillar of dance music with an unparalleled ear for new talent, Pete Tong is undeniably one of the music world’s most influential figures.
For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com
