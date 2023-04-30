News you can trust since 1952
Enjoy a blast from the past with When You're Smiling at Mansfield Palace Theatre

When You’re Smiling

By Steve Eyley
Published 1st May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Neil Sands returns to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month with his new show When You're Smiling.
Neil Sands returns to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month with his new show When You're Smiling.

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, May 24.

Popular performer Neil Sands and his West End cast are back at the Leeming Street venue soon with a new, spirit-lifting afternoon of marvellous musical memories, spreading enough happiness and joy to lift the spirits of the nation.

This trip down Memory Lane is produced to help you forget your worries and give everyone a shot of sparkling nostalgia.

    It features more than 60 of your all-time favourite songs from the fabulous 40s, the rocking 50s and the swinging 60s, along with best loved sing-a-longs, ever popular show tunes, and more.

    All of this is mixed with stunning costumes, amazing voices and the signature flag waving finale, singing the songs that won the war and paying tribute to the veterans of our Armed Forces.

    Come along for an afternoon of music, laughter and happy memories.

    Details: For more on tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

