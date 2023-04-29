​This will be Derek Williams’s final concert as conductor of the orchestra, after 40 years at the helm, a period in which he has made an immeasurable contribution to the musical life of the area.

The programme has a ‘best of British’ feel to it, featuring Sir Malcolm Arnold’s riotous, Scottish-inspired Tam O’Shanter Overture plus his Four Cornish Dances, Vaughan Williams’s English Folk Song Suite, featuring traditional melodies collected from Somerset, and Land Of The Mountain and the Flood, by Scottish composer Hamish MacCunn.

You can also hear Max Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy – with Kate Stillman as the guest violin soloist – and Elgar’s Cockaigne Overture (In London Town), a multi-faceted portrait of our capital city at the dawn of the 20th century.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be in concert action on Saturday, July 9.

For more on tickets, see nottinghamsymphony.org.uk