Easter family fun at Rufford Park with Copper Entertainment's latest egg-stravaganza

Don't miss The Bunny Who Saved Christmas, to be performed in the grounds of Rufford Abbey.

​Rufford Abbey Country Park, April 7 to 9.

Don’t miss highly acclaimed entertainment company Copper Entertainment making an eagerly-awaited return to the grounds of Rufford Abbey soon to wow audiences of all ages with the family-friendly show The Bunny Who Saved Easter.

Everyone loves the Easter bunny and the chocolate he brings.

But have you ever asked yourself where the furry fella came from? Or how he got his title name?

This hour-long production is sure to have you giggling, singing and clapping along to this egg-stravaganza.

So make sure you grab a blanket and sit out on the lawn to discover just how the Easter Bunny was born.Copper Entertainment has established a fine reputation across the area for the quality of its family entertainment.

The aim of Copper Entertainment is always to create unique experiences for audiences and clients that they will remember long afterward, turning dreams into reality while keeping the magic of those dreams intact.

Details: Performances are at 11am and 2pm daily and admission is £14 for adults and £11 for children. For more on how to book, see www.copperentertainment.co.uk