EastEnders star Laurie Brett steps in for Mum's The Word at Mansfield Palace Theatre

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 8.

EastEnders and Waterloo Road favourite Laurie Brett has stepped in to replace her former co-star Cheryl Fergison, who has had to pull out of the UK tour of comedy show Mum’s The Word during rehearsals due to personal reasons.

The producers, cast and creatives of Mum’s The Word are devastated but fully support Cheryl in her decision.

Laurie Brett has joined the cast of the touring comedy Mum's The Word.

Cheryl’s message to fans and ticket holders for the show said: “There has been a lot happening lately that has led to me being unable to continue with Mum’s the Word.

"I am sad to not be spreading the joy of motherhood’s gifts and wish my fellow castmates a fantastic run.

“I am very happy to announce my fellow Eastend girl Laurie Brett will be taking over the role of Alison and I can’t think of a more suited person for the role! You’re going to laugh your socks off! I wish the show a great run”.

New recruit Laurie Brett (pictured) explained: “I am excited to be joining Mum’s The Word sharing the comedy of the rollercoaster ride that is motherhood to parents around the country.

“I fully support Cheryl’s decision and I am looking forward to bringing my version of Alison to the tour".

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call on 01623 463133.