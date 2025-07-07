Duran Duran announce Nottingham arena date

Duran Duran have had 21 UK top 20 hits (photo: Alan Gelati)

Duran Duran have announced a one-night-only headline show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena this autumn.

After igniting stadiums and arenas across Europe this summer, this exclusive headline show will give fans a final chance to experience the band live in the UK before the band transforms for a Halloween extravaganza in Manchester.

Duran Duran have scored 18 American hit singles and 21 UK Top 20 tunes, making them one of the most successful and influential bands of all time. They have also been honoured with eight lifetime achievement awards, two Grammys, two Brits and two Ivor Novellos, one of which was for their Outstanding Contribution to British Music. Their biggest songs include Girls on Film, Hungry Like the Wolf, Save a Prayer, Rio, Is There Something I Should Know?, The Reflex, The Wild Boys, A View to a Kill, Notorious and Ordinary World.

The news arrives amidst a year of exciting creative projects for the. In spring, the band launched two new perfumes crafted in collaboration with luxury Italian perfume house Xerjoff. The band kicked off their Europe 2025 tour following a major appearance at the 75th annual Sanremo Music Festival - 40 years after their debut there in 1985. Among their busy live schedule, Duran Duran have also been in the studio together this year working on new material– most recently with Nile Rodgers at Abbey Road in London.

Other achievements in recent years include their tenth UK Top 5 album, Danse Macabre, sold-out UK and US arena tours, headlining Latitude Festival 2024, performing at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, closing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their hometown of Birmingham and their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Duran Duran play the Motorpoint Arena on Sunday October 26.

Visit www.duranduran.com to book.