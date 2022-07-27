Dreams will come true for fans when Gabrielle plays Nottingham next year

Get your tickets nice and early to see British pop icon Gabrielle at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next year.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 13, 2023.

Gabrielle will embark on her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour in 2023, which includes a visit to the Nottingham city centre-based venue.

The eagerly-awaited tour will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash hit number one single Dreams and perform highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include Rise, Out Of Reach and Sunshine.

Gabrielle explained: “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of Dreams is just amazing.

"I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”

Earlier in the summer, Gabrielle performed as a special guest at Adele’s two huge sold-out BST Hyde Park shows.

Adele has been a fan of Gabrielle’s for years.

She revealed on The Graham Norton Show that her very first live public performance was a rendition of Gabrielle’s Rise.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle’s affection for Adele was also a recurring theme of her interviews in support of Do It Again.