Get ready for some exciting family entertainment when Dragons and Mythical Beasts comes to the area soon. (Photo by Robert Day)

​Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, August 8 to 10.

The award-winning family show that brings mythical creatures to life on stage using spectacular puppetry will visit the area soon.

The production won the 2022 ‘Entertainment Now’ Award for ‘Best Show for Kids’ at the Edinburgh Festival and was nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Best Family Entertainment’ following its summer season at Regent’s Park Open-Air Theatre, London in 2021.

Enter into a magical world of myths and legends as Dragons and Mythical Beasts unveils a myriad of dark secrets.

Come face to face with some of the most fantastical creatures and terrifying beasts. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin.

Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon…

This entertaining and educational show offers an adventurous live theatre experience for all ages three and above.

Written and co-directed by Derek Bond, Dragons and Mythical Beasts reunites the creative team behind Nicoll’s international smash hit, Dinosaur World Live.

Details: For more on ticket availability go to www.trch.co.uk

