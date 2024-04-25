Dot To Dot festival adds more talented performers to this year's line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artists including Len, Saya Grey and the recently announced Charlotte Plank areset to join festival headliners Jockstrap and Wunderhorse, alongside the likes of The Magic Gang, Antony Szmierek, The Bug Club, Hovvdy, Infinity Song, JGrrey, Panic Shack, Picture Parlour and many more.

A huge list of local talent is still to be announced to join these touring artists for the multi-city event taking place in Bristol and Nottingham on May 25 and 26 respectively.

City centre venues taking part include Nottingham’s Rock City, Metronome, Rescue Rooms and Bodega Social Club.

Len is among the latest names added to the line-up for Dot To Dot Festival 2024.

With early birds and the first tiers for the festival now sold out, general release tickets for Dot To Dot are priced from £32.50, available now via www.alttickets.com.