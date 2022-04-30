Don't miss this dream of a show when hit musical Dreamgirls comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal

See Dreamgirls The Musical at Nottingham Theatre Royal during the second half of May (Photo credit: Matt Crockett)

It can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal, from May 17 to 28.

Featuring the classic songs And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going, Listen and One Night Only, this sensational production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End première in December 2016 at London’s Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

Meet the Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

