Steve Steinman will lead the cast of Eternal Love - The Musical

​Retford Majestic Theatre, January 23, 2025.

Independent theatre show producer Steve Steinman is on a mission to single-handedly release the West End’s stranglehold on musical theatre. Tickets for his new production, the vampire-themed Eternal Love: The Musical, went on sale this week.

The speciality of the Oldham-born, producer/director/performer’s production company – Steve Steinman Productions – is to bring hit touring theatre shows to the masses.

Eternal Love: The Musical is the latest chapter in the Vampires Rock trilogy, and features Steinman once again in the lead role of the nefarious vampire Baron von Rockular.

The production marks the pinnacle of a tough, 35-year music career for the self-made, proud-of-his-Northern-roots, tell-it-how-it-is, entrepreneur.

During an impressive, against-all-odds, rise to the top, Steinman has amassed seven million ticket sales and two number one albums.

With his tongue firmly planted in his fang-filled cheek, Steinman describes his elevation to the heights of producer, director and performer of a sure-fire hit musical as ‘a 35-year overnight success’.

Details: For more on the Retford visit, go to www.majesticretford.org