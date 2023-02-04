Don't miss the nun-missable comedy thriller Death Drop at Nottingham Theatre Royal

LoUis CYfer is among the stars of Death Drop: Back In The Habit, coming soon to Nottingham Theatre Royal

​It can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from February 14 to 18.

An unwanted visitor to the Convent of St. Babs triggers unnatural happenings that threaten the Sisters’ sacred way of life.

Can they unmask their terrifying tormentor before it’s too late? Or is the call coming from inside the convent?

Legendary stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Jujubee and Cheryl Hole lead an all-drag cast including Victoria Scone, Drag King superstar LoUis CYfer and Celebrity MasterChef, ITV’s Queen of the Night and RuPaul Drag Race UK series three finalist Kitty Scott-Claus, who will be starring as Sister Titus in this hysterical drag comedy.

Death Drop is the hilarious thriller that pays homage to all your favourite horror films – from IT to Scream and everything in-between.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk