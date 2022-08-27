Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out forthcoming gig in Sheffield and Nottingham from The Mary Wallopers

Sheffield Leadmill 2, November 6/Nottingham Rescue Rooms, December 19.

Brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy and their friend Sean McKenna formed The Mary Wallopers as a three-piece ballad group traveling the length and breadth of Ireland singing and collecting songs.

Their early live performances exuded a raw energy and their first five track EP - 2019’s A Mouthful of The Mary Wallopers - perfectly captured their sound and ethos, one filled with warmth, intimacy, chaos and enough sparks ready to light any fire.

The band recently expanded to a seven-piece for live performances.

New single Frost Is All Over is out now and is taken from The Mary Wallopers debut album, due for release in the autumn, when the band head out on a major tour of the UK and Ireland, including a massive London show and a New Year’s Eve party in Limerick.