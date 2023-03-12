Don't miss the audacious new stage comedy Village Idiot at Nottingham Playhouse

There's still time for you to catch Village Idiot at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse until March 25.

The ​world premiere run of Samson Hawkins’s play, a co-production with Theatre Royal Stratford East and Ramps On The Moon - the pioneering consortium which puts deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre - is up and running at the city centre venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcome to Syresham, South Northamptonshire. It’s not quite the Cotswolds, not quite one of those posh villages Americans have in movies but it does have Syresham’s Got Talent, the headline event of the village fair.

Most Popular

There’ll be songs, dancing, magic, drag, a bit of wrestling, and Kevin’s doing a meat raffle (vegetarian option is two tins of Strongbow).

Village Idiot is an audacious comedy, starring TV favourite Mark Benton, where family feuds kick off around a country fair that townies are all invited to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford said of Village Idiot: “We couldn’t be more thrilled that it’s hitting the main stage, and in collaboration with our friends and colleagues at Stratford East and Ramps On the Moon. Samson’s unique voice grabbed our attention and we cannot wait for a wider audience to experience that.”

Details: For more on tickets go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk