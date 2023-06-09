When Kevin was 10, he watched the film of Strictly Ballroom and, as a budding competitive dancer, immediately saw himself in the character of Scott Hastings, recalling: “He was a hero to me and such an inspiration.”

Growing up in the village of Waltham, near Grimsby, Kevin was being taught ballroom and Latin by his parents Keith and Judy and told the four-time British Latin American Champions: “I guarantee you that one day they’re going to make a musical out of this and I’m going to play Scott Hastings in it.”

Three decades later, Clifton’s dream has come true, headlining a UK and Ireland tour of Strictly Ballroom The Musical. It has been praised by The Daily Mail for its “Day-Glo spangled 1980s costumes and glorious dance numbers” and The Daily Express for its “superb dancing”.

Kevin Clifton and Faye Brookes. Photo by Danny Kaan.

Joining the cast of Strictly Ballroom The Musical, as she takes over from Maisie Smith, is an exciting challenge for Faye Brookes. “I’m absolutely elated,” she says of playing fledgling hoofer Fran in the stage version of the hit film. “I love that she’s the underdog, which is something I’ve never played before. That’s the big challenge but bring it on!”

Best-known for the role of confident Kate Connor on Coronation Street, the Dancing on Ice finalist is no stranger to musical theatre, having been in the likes of Legally Blonde, Shrek and Chicago.

Adapted from the film by creators Luhrmann and Craig Pearce and directed in this new production by Craig Revel Horwood, the musical revolves around rebellious Australian dancer Scott, who causes a commotion with his radical moves and raises eyebrows when he opts to dance with absolute beginner Fran. Craig also choreographs the production with Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director Jason Gilkison.

“30 years since he first saw the movie, Kevin Clifton remembers relating to Scott’s desire to dance his own way rather than following the rulebook. “I’m not sure whether it was something in me or whether it was totally inspired by the movie but I always felt the same way,” he remembers. “I was always more obsessed with entertaining an audience than winning a competition.”

Strictly Ballroom The Musical (Photo by Ellie Kurttz)

Having gone on to become Youth Number One and four-time British Latin Champion, he adds: “My coaches used to go nuts when I was competing because I would say to them ‘I would rather energise the crowd, make sure they have a great time and me come fifth in the competition rather than win whilst being a bit boring’.”

He was on Strictly Come Dancing for seven years from 2013 and won in 2018 with celebrity partner Stacey Dooley, and he notes: “Even on the show I would always chase an audience reaction instead of a 10 from the judges. I’ve always had that in me.”

Strictly Ballroom began as a short stage play that Luhrmann and his classmates devised in 1984 when he was studying at Sydney’s National Institute of the Dramatic Arts. It was expanded into a longer version that caught the eye of Australian music executive Ted Albert, who offered to turn it into a film. Insisting that he helm it himself, Luhrmann - an established theatre director - made his screen directorial debut in 1992 to critical acclaim and box office success.

The movie went on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, bagging three BAFTA awards for its costumes, production design and music score.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical is not to be missed. (Picture by Ellie Kurttz)

The show’s first-ever UK and Ireland tour features a cast of more than 20 world-class performers, such familiar songs as Love is in the Air and Time After Time and new music from artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

Its central message of ‘A life lived in fear is a life half-lived’ chimes with Clifton. “I left my comfort zone of Strictly Come Dancing to do more theatre,” says the actor-singer-dancer, who had already appeared in Dirty Dancing, The Wedding Singer and Rock of Ages.

Growing up in Trafford, Faye Brookes was introduced to the Strictly Ballroom film by her elder sisters.

A graduate of the Guildford School of Acting, Faye completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in musical theatre and performed in many shows before making her Coronation Street debut in 2015 for a four-year stint as Kate Connor.

She returned to musicals in 2022 as Roxie Hart in the UK tour of Chicago and admits: “I won’t lie; playing Roxie was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever taken on because Chicago is steeped in history and I didn’t want to just do a carbon copy of previous performances. I felt like I overcame a lot of hurdles doing the tour.

"Theatre has always been my bread and butter and I loved going back to my roots. I come alive when I’m on stage and I never take it for granted.”

As for the appeal of the musical, Faye feels: “It’s so clever, funny and witty, and it’s about discovering who you are and what you can accomplish. Then there’s the music, the singing, the dancing, the sequins, the comedy and the fact it’s non-stop. It has something for everyone whether they’re young or old and the story is ultimately so heartwarming.”

Kevin agrees. “It’s an iconic story that everyone knows and can quote lines from, and on stage it’s a massively glitzy and glamorous spectacle.

"It’s a lot of fun and it’s a romantic comedy with lots of great dancing. I know people who come see it are going to have an amazing time and that’s what everyone needs right now. It’s as good as musical theatre gets.”

For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk