Don't miss stand-up ace Michael Akadiri in touring show No Scrubs at Nottingham venue

Canalhouse, Nottingham, February 9.

​Following his debut sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, multi-award-winning comedian and junior doctor Michael Akadiri takes his NextUp Biggest Award in Comedy-nominated show, No Scrubs, on its first national tour.

The show sees Michael traverse the challenges of life inside and out of the NHS, as he ponders if he’s a scrub, when he’s wearing no scrubs.

As seen on ITV2s Stand Up Sketch Show, Channel 4 (Tik Tok), LadBible & BBCs New Comedy Award, Michael is an accomplished stand-up performer and No Scrubs is not to be missed.You may also have heard him in action on the podcast Brett Goldstein’s Films to be Buried With, BBC Radio 4 and Times Radio

He has been featured in The Guardian’s Top 12 jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe, in The Telegraph’s Top 20 jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe, was recommended in the ‘exciting newcomer to see’ category by the Evening Standard.

The venue has been home to the award-winning Canalhouse Comedy Night for the past nine years. During this time, hundreds of comedians have performed on its stage.

Details: For more on the show, see www.ncfcomedy.co.uk

