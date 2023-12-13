Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 31.

​The professional orchestra of the East Midlands will take audience members on a tour of some of the world’s most popular orchestral music this latest New Year’s Eve gala concert.

The concert has been popular with local audiences for more than 25 years and sees the return of Viva’s principal guest conductor Nicholas Kok to lead the celebrations.

Nigerian-American soprano Francesca Chiejina joins the orchestra, singing famous opera arias including Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen.

The world tour continues during the programme from Strauss’s Egyptian March and Espana Waltz by Waldteufel to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic Oklahoma Overture and The Italian Girl in Algiers by Rossini.

Nicholas Kok continued: “This is set to be another very special night at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.”

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk