Don't miss much-loved band Goo Goo Dolls in Nottingham and Sheffield shows

See Goo Goo Dolls in Nottingham and Sheffield soon.

Nottingham Rock City, June 19/Sheffield 02 Academy, June 22.

The band are embarking on a UK tour which will see them playing songs from latest album Chaos in Bloom alongside other songs from their vast back catalogue including the indelible hit Iris, which eclipsed one billion streams on Spotify last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be their first visit to the UK since February 2020. The band have also confirmed Those Damn Crows as support on the tour.

Formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades.

Most Popular

In addition to selling more than 12 million records, the group garnered four Grammy Award nominations.Goo Goo Dolls’ music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers.

For more, see www.rock-city.co.uk or www.academymusicgroup.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad