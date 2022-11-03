Check out The Halls of Ridiculous at Nottingham Comedy Festival

The improvised sketch show is being performed as part of this year’s Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Make sure you come along and join Yorkshire double act The Halls of Ridiculous as they push the boundaries of improvisation, sketch and character creativity to the max with their quick thinking scenes, zany special guests and quirky approach to performance.

Featuring performers Chris Lumb and Phil Allan-Smith, this is a fun-filled hour which is sure to delight audiences as suggestions come from them throughout the show. It’s raw, it’s riotous and it’s ridiculous.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start and entry to the gig is £5.

For more, you can see https://www.facebook.com/HallsofRidiculous/

