After the excitement around the 2021 UK tour, performing at more than a dozen cities, the show is back for 2022.

The Ibiza Orchestra Live is a performance featuring a live 26-piece orchestra, vocalists plus world-class DJs presenting a soundtrack that will transport listeners through three decades of iconic White Isle classics.

The orchestra night will also feature other warm-up and closing acts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't miss the Ibiza Orchestra Live concert at Wollaton Park in August.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Ibiza Orchestra Live, said: “We’re delighted to bring the Ibiza Orchestra to Nottingham for our very first year hosted at Wollaton Hall and Deer Park. We hope that bringing this amazing event means more local businesses can be supported by bringing more people into the area.”