You can see Dear Evan Hansen at Nottingham Playhouse in 2024.

​Nottingham Playhouse, September 9 to 28.

​Nottingham Playhouse, in association with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, will stage the UK premiere of a new production of the smash hit musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Directed by Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, this new production of the Broadway and West End phenomenon will open at Nottingham Playhouse in September before touring the UK.

Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in.The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn’t tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he’d have.

As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, Dear Evan Hansen has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman and La La Land), book by Steven Levenson and is the winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, the Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Details: For more on the forthcoming production, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk