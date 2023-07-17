News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Don't miss chance to see Guys And Dolls In Concert at Retford Majestic Theatre

Guys And Dolls In Concert
By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Retford Majestic Theatre, July 23.

The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra stages one of Broadway’s greatest tales, the beloved musical Guys And Dolls.

The performance by the 50-piece orchestra – and its talented collection of singers – is not to be missed.Set in Depression-era Times Square, Guys and Dolls is about a couple of big city gamblers and the women who love them.

Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will perform Guys And Dolls In Concert on July 23.Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will perform Guys And Dolls In Concert on July 23.
Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will perform Guys And Dolls In Concert on July 23.
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    It tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.

    Nathan runs a famous floating crap game, and an ongoing plotline involves his quest for a safe place for the game as Adelaide continues her quest to convince him to marry her.

    Meanwhile, Sarah, mistakenly believing that Sky set up an illegal game at the mission, tries to fight her affection for the charismatic crapshooter.

    The show features popular songs such as Luck Be A Lady, Sit Down, If I Were A Bell, I’ve Never Been In Love Before, A Bushel And A Peck, and many more.

    Don't miss Guys And Dolls The Concert at Retford Majestic Theatre on July 23.Don't miss Guys And Dolls The Concert at Retford Majestic Theatre on July 23.
    Don't miss Guys And Dolls The Concert at Retford Majestic Theatre on July 23.
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Details: Tickets for the performance are £17. See www.majesticretford.org for more.

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.