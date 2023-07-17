Don't miss chance to see Guys And Dolls In Concert at Retford Majestic Theatre

Retford Majestic Theatre, July 23.

The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra stages one of Broadway’s greatest tales, the beloved musical Guys And Dolls.

The performance by the 50-piece orchestra – and its talented collection of singers – is not to be missed.Set in Depression-era Times Square, Guys and Dolls is about a couple of big city gamblers and the women who love them.

Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will perform Guys And Dolls In Concert on July 23.

It tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.

Nathan runs a famous floating crap game, and an ongoing plotline involves his quest for a safe place for the game as Adelaide continues her quest to convince him to marry her.

Meanwhile, Sarah, mistakenly believing that Sky set up an illegal game at the mission, tries to fight her affection for the charismatic crapshooter.

The show features popular songs such as Luck Be A Lady, Sit Down, If I Were A Bell, I’ve Never Been In Love Before, A Bushel And A Peck, and many more.

Details: Tickets for the performance are £17. See www.majesticretford.org for more.