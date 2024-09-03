Don't leave it too late to snap up tickets for Aladdin at Mansfield Palace Theatre

James McKenzie is among the stars taking part in Aladdin at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year (Photo credit: J Hardwick)

Aladdin

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 23 to December 31.

Have you got your tickets yet to see this family-friendly production at the Leeming Street venue?

Seats are selling fast to see this year’s offering, again featuring the comic talents of audience favourite Adam Moss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining him this year will be panto ace Ben Harlow as Widow Twankey and James Mackenzie, as villain of the piece, Abanazar.

James is probably best known for his role as Raven in the multi BAFTA award winning CBBC series of the same name. In the last few years, he has also been introduced to a whole new generation, as James in the smash hit CBeebies series Molly and Mack.

He explained: “﻿I’m absolutely delighted to be appearing at Mansfield Palace Theatre for this year’s production of Aladdin. Oh yes I am!

”I’m really excited about collaborating with UK Productions and can’t wait to see what mischief I can get up to with Mansfield’s favourite funny man, Adam Moss. Let the challenge begin!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James has worked for many theatre companies including The National Theatre of Scotland and has performed all over the UK.

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.