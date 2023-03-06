Get your entries in now to win tickets to see China Crisis at Mansfield Palace Theatre

​The band can be seen in action at the Leeming Street-based venue on Thursday, March 23.

China Crisis are an English new wave and synth-pop band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were formed in 1979 near Liverpool with a core membership of vocalist/keyboardist Gary Daly and guitarist Eddie Lundon.

Most Popular

China Crisis were part of an exciting and extensive wave of new Liverpool acts in the late 1970s and early 1980s, led by OMD and also including Echo and the Bunnymen, The Teardrop Explodes, A Flock of Seagulls and Frankie Goes to Hollywood, all of whom tasted major chart success in the UK and beyond.

Initially a politically charged post-punk band whose members were influenced by Brian Eno’s ambient soundscapes, China Crisis soon crossed over to a more commercial sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to them having success in the UK in the 1980s with ten Top 50 singles – four of them reaching the Top 20 and one the Top 10 – and three Top 40 albums.

They enjoyed their first UK hit in 1983 with Christian, which reached number 12 in the UK singles charts.

China Crisis are not to be missed at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Other hits that followed included their most popular song Wishful Thinking, which peaked at number nine in 1984, and King In A Catholic Style, which climbed to a highest position of number 19 in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in 1985, their album Flaunt The Imperfection climbed to number nine in the UK album charts, selling in vast quantities and cementing their reputation among their army of fans for producing great records and wowing audiences on the live scene too.

Tickets to see China Crisis in action at Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 23 can be booked online 24/7 via www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or alternatively you can call the box office on 01623 463133.

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our fantastic competition, you simply need to answer this question correctly:

Live music is not to be missed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In which year did China Crisis release their first hit single Christian?

You can email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected]

The closing date for entries is Monday, March 13, at 12noon.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible to win, you must consent to us passing on your contact details to the theatre.