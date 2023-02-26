Donny Osmond to visit Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on 50th anniversary tour

Donny Osmond is not to be missed at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, December 3.

Legendary music star Donny Osmond has announced his first UK tour in six years, including a visit to Nottingham in December.

The pop superstar will be bringing his electrifying Vegas show to UK arenas.

Throughout an illustrious six decade-long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records: selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend.

The 2023 tour marks 50 years since Donny and his brothers first performed in the UK.

Donny said: "Performing in the UK has always felt like coming home and I'm thrilled to be returning for a tour at the end of this year. I'm bringing the whole cast from my new Las Vegas production that highlights six decades of entertaining.

"I can hardly wait to revisit those Osmondmania memories with everyone. The only difference is, they're going to let me land at Heathrow this time.“

Details: For more, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com