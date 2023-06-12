News you can trust since 1952
Dizzee Rascal adds Nottingham arena date to 20th anniversary UK tour - and here's how to get tickets

Dizzee Rascal
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST
Dizzee Rascal will play at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in October.Dizzee Rascal will play at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in October.
Dizzee Rascal will play at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in October.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, October 6.

The grime legend is to perform a gig at the city centre venue later this year, one of three new dates added to the 20th anniversary celebrations of his ground-breaking debut album Boy In Da Corner. Tickets are all set to go on general sale from 9am on Friday, June 16.

The electrifying show sees Dizzee perform the album in its entirety, followed by all his bassline hits such as Bonkers and Bassline Junkie

    The star is fresh from March’s landmark show at the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena, which was met with huge acclaim.

    Dizzee commented: "Before I ever did the first show at the 02 Arena I already knew there was no way this could stay just in London.

    "Looking forward to celebrating 20 years of Boy In Da Corner and my musical journey with the whole of the UK. Roll on October!”

    On the anniversary itself, Dizzee said: "It's mad how it's 20 years since Boy In Da Corner! That album changed my life and I'm forever thankful to everyone who's shown love in that time”.

    For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

