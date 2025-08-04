Divine Comedy to blend the upbeat with the melancholy in Nottingham show

One of the most distinctive and consistently acclaimed British acts of the past 30 years comes to Nottingham this autumn.

Frontman Neil Hannon has been the only constant member of the band since they formed in 1989, and has continued making music over the ensuing decades. The Divine Comedy’s 2019 album Office Politics charted in the top five, their entire back catalogue was lovingly remastered and rereleased in 2020, and a Best Of collection, Charmed Life, also went top 5 when it came out in 2022. More recently, Neil Hannon wrote all the original songs for the global blockbuster film Wonka. This September sees the release of the 13th Divine Comedy album, Rainy Sunday Afternoon. Recorded at Abbey Road, the album is written, arranged and produced by Neil Hannon. “My musical output is, for better or worse, a representation of my personality,” he said. “A good chunk of that personality revels in the rumbumptious; celebrates the silly. And I made ample use of that for the Wonka songs. “I have, though, like everyone, a darker, more melancholy side. And for one reason or another it has been much in evidence of late. I needed to use this album as an outlet for those feelings. To work through some stuff – mortality, memories, relationships, political and social upheaval.” Hannon and his band are touring the UK to mark the release of the album, and play the Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday October 7. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.