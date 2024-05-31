Jack Dee takes a sideways look at the world in his latest stand-up tour. (Photo credit: Aemen Sukkar at Jiksaw)

Jack Dee

​Theatre Royal Nottingham, March 2.

Veteran comedian Jack Dee will embark on a major UK tour, with his brand new show Small World, from September 2024 through to the end of 2025.

Firmly established as one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved comedy stars, Jack Dee has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike with his dry humour and deadpan delivery over the last four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Culture wars, the environment, British foreign policy and social justice are just a few of the topics that Jack spectacularly fails to address (or even mention) in his show.

Instead, for reasons known only to him, he doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world.

A regular on BBC Radio 4, Jack is the chairman of the iconic ‘antidote to panel games’, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and regularly tours the country with a live stage version of the BBC hit show.

He also co-hosts the hit podcast Oh My Dog! with fellow comedian Seann Walsh where they interview well-known dog owners about their canine antics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is the author of bestselling autobiography Thanks for Nothing and the hilarious agony uncle book What Is Your Problem? .

Details: For tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk