Dark comedy thriller mixes Hitchcock and Killing Eve at Nottingham Playhouse

Rotten can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse later this month (Photo by Kieran Vyas Photography)

Rotten

​Nottingham Playhouse, May 23.

Influenced by Hitchcock, Agatha Christie and Killing Eve, Rotten is a new play by Josie White.

It uses the intense setting of high-stakes drama to explore themes that are poignant to the lives of young people today.

Intertwining the cost-of-living crisis, capitalism, mental health, and social media, White’s play shines a light on the economic and social crisis with sharp observation and wit.

A dark comedy-thriller for the Netflix generation, Rotten is a play that sees a diabolical plan spiral into anarchy.

Rotten follows three young actresses as they share a dwindling dream, skimping on electricity and barely making it to the end of each month.

Living in the posh block of flats opposite them is Instagram celebrity ‘The Honourable’ Iris Montague-Willis. With front-row seats to the envious life of the newly engaged influencer, one evening has them in an all-new position of power as they spy Iris in a compromising position with another woman.

Identity, morals, and trust are all questioned, as White’s debut play investigates mental health and shifting allegiances relevant to wider communities.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk