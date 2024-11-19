He is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors with a resume when it comes to not only acting but producing; Danny DeVito, who celebrated turning 80 on Sunday (November 17.)
Many of those in Hollywood have paid tribute to the beloved actor, who made his debut in the 1970 film ‘Dreams of Glass,’ but would rise to fame as the grumpy taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in the classic US sitcom ‘Taxi.’
From then, we’ve seen DeVito shouldering up alongside Hollywood heavyweights including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Crystal, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Keaton and many more in front of the camera.
But it is also in his producing role that DeVito has also been heralded for his efforts; to date, DeVito has acted as a producer for films such as ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Erin Brokovich,’ ‘Reality Bites’ and many more.
But younger viewers will no doubt know him as Frank Reynolds from the incredibly popular comedy series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ who joined the series from season 2 and immediately became a fan favourite with his quotable lines such as ‘Donkey Brains’ and so forth.
So to celebrate DeVito turning 80, we’ve taken a dive into Rotten Tomatoes to find out what 11 movies he has appeared in worth watching in tribute to the beloved Hollywood actor. Will you be watching any of these this week?
