Dance stars are all set to trip the light fantastic this year at city venues

Merlin is to be performed by Northern Ballet (Photo credit: Guy Farrow)

Rambert: Summer Live Stream can be seen from July 15 to 17.

The event will feature performances of two dance shows.

Eye Candy is by Marne van Opstal and Imre van Opstal

We all have a body. So when did life become so artificial, we can’t remember what’s real?

What is beauty? And how are we meant to attain an ideal state when we can’t agree what it is?

Rambert is always looking for exciting new voices to unleash their creative force on our dancers. Siblings Marne Van Opstal and Imre Van Opstal are among the hottest up-and-coming new choreographers on the scene.

The second show is Rouge, by Marion Motin.

Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Show (Photo credit: Jack Hartin)

Marion Motin’s choreography for Dua Lipa (IDGAF) and Christine and the Queens (Christine, Tilted) has a quirky hip hop vibe.

Rouge is what happened when one of pop’s coolest choreographers was invited to work with Rambert’s daring dancers. Now she’s back, re-making Rouge with a new cinematographic twist.

Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show can be seen at the Royal Concert Hall on August 27 and 28.

Get ready for a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved family favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

The 25th Anniversary show catapults Riverdance into the 21st century and will completely immerse you in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance.

Finally, you can look forward to the latest visit to the Theatre Royal by Northern Ballet.

The company will perform the world premiere production of Merlin there from September 25 to October 2.

This ballet with choreography by Drew McOnie features music by Grant Olding.

Discover how the world’s most famous sorcerer mastered his magic to unite a warring kingdom.

Inspired by the story of the mythical wizard, Northern Ballet’s Merlin will take you on a sweeping epic adventure of heartbreak, hope and more than a little magic.

For more on how you can see all of the above shows, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

