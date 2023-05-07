News you can trust since 1952
Dance star Matthew Bourne to bring Edward Scissorhands to Notts venue in 2024

​Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures – Edward Scissorhands

By Steve Eyley
Published 8th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Book your tickets now to see Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures - Edward Scissorhands (Photo credit:Johan Persson)Book your tickets now to see Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures - Edward Scissorhands (Photo credit:Johan Persson)
Book your tickets now to see Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures - Edward Scissorhands (Photo credit:Johan Persson)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, February 27 to March 2, 2024.

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see this latest dance spectacular from the hugely acclaimed choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne.

His magical dance production of Edward Scissorhands has carved a place in the hearts of audiences world-wide since its premiere in 2005.

    Based on the classic Tim Burton movie from 1990, and featuring the hauntingly beautiful music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, Bourne and his New Adventures Company return to this witty, bittersweet story of an incomplete boy who is left alone in a strange new world.

    In a castle high on a hill lives Edward. He is a boy created by an eccentric inventor. When his creator dies, he is left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands.

    That is until a kindly townswoman invites him to live with her suburban family.

    Can Edward find his place in the well-meaning community which struggles to see past his curious appearance to the innocence and gentleness within? Dance fans are going to have a great time when this production visits.

    Details: For more on tickets go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

