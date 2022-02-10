Dance legends NDT2 to trip light fantastic at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in pair of UK premieres

NDT2 is to perform The Big Crying by Marco Goecke. (Photo credit: Rahi Rezvani)

They will be treading the boards soon at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall with their latest production NDT 2.

Presented by Dance Consortium, NDT 2 can be seen at the city centre on February 25 and 26, in a virtuosic triple bill featuring two UK and Ireland premieres.

With their winning combination of fresh exuberance and astonishing athleticism, the 18 outstanding young dancers of NDT 2, the second company of Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT), are back in the UK and Ireland for the first time since 2016 with a triple bill by German, Dutch and Swedish choreographers.

One of the original ‘second companies’, set up in 1978, NDT 2 is now recognised as a major contemporary dance company in its own right.

NDT 2 will perform works by celebrated international choreographers Marco Goecke (Germany), Hans van

Manen (The Netherlands) and Johan Inger (Sweden).

Associate choreographer at Nederlands Dans Theater since 2013, Marco Goecke has made his fourth work for NDT 2, The Big Crying, which has its UK and Ireland premiere on this tour.

IMPASSE by Johan Inger forms part of the triple bill (Photo credit: Joris-Jan Bos Photography)

It is a personal and moving piece about the fragility of life and love where Goecke harnesses the fiery power of the full company to deliver a real celebration of life. The Big Crying is set to songs by Tori Amos.

Dutch maestro Hans van Manen has been involved with NDT since it was founded in 1959, first as a dancer, then choreographer, then artistic director from 1961 until 1970.

His exquisite quartet, Simple Things, created for NDT 2 in 2001, is a masterclass in simplicity and has been described as ‘pure dance art’. The score features Haydn’s Piano Trio No 28 in E major as well as modern compositions for piano and accordion.

A former dancer with the Swedish Royal Ballet, Johan Inger has created many works for both NDT and NDT 2. His 2020 piece for NDT 2, is the programme’s second UK and Ireland premiere.

Simple Things by Hans Van Manen is to be performed in Nottingham by NDT2 (Photo by Joris-Jan Bos Photography)

The uplifting and unpredictable IMPASSE bursts onto the stage to the joyful music of French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter and composer, Ibrahim Maalouf.

In a bloodcurdling and sometimes funny finale to the programme, Inger celebrates the strength of togetherness over isolation.

Ros Robins, Dance Consortium’s executive director, explained: “The members of Dance Consortium are delighted to welcome the NDT 2 company back to the UK and Ireland after too long an absence.”

