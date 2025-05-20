Dance, eat and discover at free festival in Nottingham

A scene from last year's Green Hustle festival (photo: Tom Platinum Morley)

Music, food, fashion, art and environmental action will come together at the Green Hustle Festival in Nottingham city centre on Saturday May 31.

All the activities at the festival are completely free along with ‘pay-as-you-feel’ meals at the Himmah Community Kitchen, with the aim to make the city centre a joyful and welcoming space for all. The free activities range from nature, sport and a local makers’ market to live performance, hands-on art and wellbeing.

On the main stage, the action kicks off at 11am and goes on throughout the day with the line up including music from the reggae soundsystem V Rocket International, bhangra pop bangers from Hit the Dohl and a Slow Fashion Catwalk.

There will be lots of fun to watch and try with Circus Hub and Capoeira Nottingham, and loads of stalls to inspire from Bikeworks to Mammoth - A Climate Action Cinema’s pedal-powered cinema to fun hands-on action from Rights for Flies, Dizzy Ink and Grownotts.

The festival encourages much community involvement (photo: Tom Platinum Morley)

This year’s theme, Growing Together, celebrates connection, shared potential and the positive impact communities can have when they work towards a common goal. A new 'Listen Inn' area will be the place for inspirational talks, conversation, connection, and guidance on how to make a difference to the things which matter to visitors.

Green Hustle co-founder and director Christine Katerere said: “We're filled with pride to be celebrating five years of Green Hustle. We've got here by working closely with our community, in schools, with local businesses and frontline organisations, to start important conversations and support positive action for our environment. Along the way we've planted 10,000 trees in the city, collaboratively restored green spaces with creativity, and fed hundreds of people free and nutritious meals at each festival. This year we celebrate growing together alongside the wonderful people of this city."

There are plenty of ways to take part in bringing the Green Hustle Festival to life. Free creative sessions for all ages are on offer to produce this year’s festival decor or get festival-fit with sustainable fashion making, all at Nottingham's creative community hub Fisher Gate Point.

Visit www.greenhustle.co.uk for more information.