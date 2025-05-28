Dads turn drama into laughs at Arts Theatre

Scott Bennett tells how his daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition

Two comics will be bringing their experiences of fatherhood to the stage in Nottingham this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Bennett presents his new show Blood Sugar Baby at Nottingham Arts Theatre on Saturday June 7. Known from Live at the Apollo and The News Quiz, Bennett will tell the remarkable true story of how his daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition, congenital hyperinsulinism. The story has a happy ending, as new parents Scott and Jemma fight to get the right diagnosis for their daughter and are plunged into months of bewildering treatment, sleepless nights, celebrity encounters and bizarre side effects. In a four-star review, The Times said: “What’s so rare and satisfying is how all the jokes go hand in hand with the seriousness of the situation. It’s a wonderfully hopeful, often hilarious show from a properly funny man.” The Evening Standard called him “comedy's best kept secret”.

George Lewis comes to the venue on Sunday June 22 with The Best Thing You’ll Ever Do. The stand-up has racked up hundreds of millions of views for his online sketches about the big things in life, like owning an air fryer, watching a David Beckham documentary and the excruciating experience of trying to do a jigsaw with your child. Now he’s bringing his brand new stand up show to the stage. He stresses that it won’t just be about parenting though, because he has done loads this year – including buying a new vacuum cleaner and watched things on Netflix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George has also appeared on The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live, written a best selling book (Don’t Panic! All the stuff the expectant dad needs to know) and has supported Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Russell Kane and Josh Widdicombe on their national tours.

Visit nottingham-theatre.co.uk or call 0115 947 6096 to book or for more information.