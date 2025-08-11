Curiouser and curiouser! Meet the Hatter at Palace Theatre
Integrating dance, storytelling, original music, digital projection, lighting and animation, the show features a new retelling of the Hatter character from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – but with a twist.
With no one arriving at the tea party, the lonely Hatter uses the power of his imagination to create his own magical version of Wonderland shown through immersive multimedia - but what adventures lie ahead and who will he meet along the way?
For theatregoers aged five and above, Meet the Hatter promises to take audiences on a journey through a spectacular world that celebrates the importance of play, whilst exploring how developing self-belief can open up opportunities.
The show comes to the Palace stage on Wednesday October 1 at 6pm and Thursday October 2 at 1.30pm and 6pm. Tickets cost £10. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.