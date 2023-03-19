Curiouser and curiouser as The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland comes to Nottingham

There's family fun in store with The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 17 and 18.

A new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic story is coming to the city centre venue and is not to be missed by audience members of all ages.

What if a stranger entered your world and caused nothing but chaos?

In a land where madness is gently balanced, visitors should tread carefully. This is a lesson that young Alice must learn…

A beautiful new production that views Carroll’s classic story from a different angle. Immerse yourself in the world of Alice and her adventures in Wonderland.

The production features puppetry designs by Matthew Forbes, Associate Puppetry Director of the National Theatre’s award-winning production War Horse.

Take a leap down the rabbit hole and enjoy appearances from the story’s beautifully drawn characters, including the fearsome Queen of Hearts.

This timeless and visually beautiful story is suitable for all ages. By your fur and whiskers, don’t be late!

Details: Tickets are available to see The Adventures Of Alice In Wonderland when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal in April. You can buy them by calling 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

