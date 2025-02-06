This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The biggest dance festival of the summer has announced their first headline act 🎪🎶

Creamfields 2025 have revealed their first headline act ahead of this year’s event.

ANYMA has been revealed as the act closing out this year’s event.

Here’s what you need to know about the headliner, and how you can still get tickets to this year’s festival.

Creamfields 2025 have revealed one of their first acts performing at this year’s festival at Daresbury Estate, and it’s a UK exclusive performance to boot.

Announced earlier today, the festival is set for a headline set from Italian-American DJ ANYMA. Undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in electronic music today, Anyma is the ground-breaking multidisciplinary audio-visual project led by Matteo Milleri.

ANYMA has been announced as one of your headline acts ahead of Creamfields 2025. | Getty Images for Coachella

As a founding member of Afterlife, Matteo brings his visionary alter ego to life, merging DJing, futurism, and creative direction to craft an immersive and cutting-edge experience. His forward-thinking approach has redefined the electronic music landscape, captivating audiences worldwide.

ANYMA’s performances have taken the internet by storm, with his recent sold-out Las Vegas residency standing as a testament to his impact. In a historic milestone, he became the first electronic artist to headline Sphere, the world’s most advanced immersive venue, further solidifying his status as a pioneer in the industry.

Creamfields is setting the tone for another unforgettable festival season, with ANYMA slated to close out the event in epic fashion on Sunday, August 24th. Anticipation is already high for the full line-up announcement, expected at the end of February.

If ANYMA’s headlining slot is any indication, festival-goers are in for a truly extraordinary experience.

When is Creamfields 2025?

Creamfields 2025 takes place across August Bank Holiday weekend (August 21 - 24 2025) at Daresbury Estate, Cheshire.

Where can I get tickets to attend Creamfields 2025?

Tickets to attend this year’s Creamfields are now available through Ticketmaster and the official Creamfields website.

