The renowned Nottinghamshire talent organisation – which has made stars of the likes of Samantha Morton, Jack O’Connell, Karl Collins, Bella Ramsey and Alison Hammond – is celebrating its 40th year, and will be supported by the agency as its charity of the year.

The Workshop had recent success with the release of highly praised ITVX drama Without Sin, which was not only filmed in Nottingham but featured a cast of current and former members led by acclaimed actress Vicky McClure, one of the Workshop’s most famous alumni.

The renowned casting resource relies on external funding to keep it running and operates a talent-first approach – with admission based on auditions - to keep fees affordable.

Pictured left to right are Kali Dennett, account manager at Cartwright Communications, Alison Rashley, executive artistic director at The Television Workshop, and Liz Cartwright, managing director at Cartwright Communications.

From media liaison to content creation and events, Cartwright Communications will be helping to spread the word about the Workshop, kicking off with its ‘40 years, 40 stars, 40 awards’ campaign to mark the milestone anniversary.

Liz Cartwright, managing director at Cartwright Communications, said: “Part of our business strategy at Cartwright includes our commitment to charities that benefit our local communities. The Workshop is an organisation that has put Nottingham on the map and had a far-reaching impact for decades - and we want to see that continue.

“Not only is it a fantastic local charity but it also holds a special place for many Cartwrighters that have had the pleasure of experiencing the magic of the Workshop.

“By providing our PR services to the charity, we hope to help more young people nurture their talent through raising awareness of the fantastic work the group does and supporting it in raising much-needed funds.”

The effects of the pandemic, as well as budget cuts for the arts and culture sector, have had a significant impact on the Workshop. It currently receives around 800 applications a year but can only admit roughly 30 through the audition process.

Alison Rashley, executive artistic director and an early member of The Television Workshop, said: “We are so grateful to have the support and expertise of Cartwright Communications, as we embark on what will be a very special year for us.

“We like to say that anyone who has joined our organisation carries a piece of Workshop magic with them in everything they do – and through this collaboration, we can ensure more people get to experience that.

“Over the years we have seen countless accomplishments from our members – many have been successful in the film and television industry. But equally, the Workshop teaches life skills that are used in all professions, from construction to medicine. We are immensely proud of whatever path our members choose. Ultimately, it’s about investing in our future generations.”

Cartwright Communications was ranked one of PR Week’s top agencies in the UK in 2022 – and was recently accredited as a Great Place To Work and ranked 25th out of 50 at the Inspiring Places to Work awards.

For more information, visit cartwrightcommunications.com, or follow the team on Instagram @CartwrightComms.

