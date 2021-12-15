Cool sounds when Red Hot Chilli Pipers strut their stuff at Nottingham Albert Hall

See Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Nottingham Albert Hall in 2022

Nottingham Albert Hall, April 28.

There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers.From their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the past 20 years has seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet…ever!The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”.The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.The Chillis have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feelgood music which appeals right across the age range .They have collected together an impressive group of musicians, dancers and singers from Scotland and further afield.

Details: For tickets, see www.seetickets.com

