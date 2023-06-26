​The celebratory concert is to take place at St Mary’s Church, Nottingham, on Saturday, July 8, starting at 7.30pm.

The performance will feature two entertaining works by Malcolm Arnold: his lively Scottish-themed overture Tam O’Shanter and the Four Cornish Dances.

You can also hear German composer Max Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, with the talented Katie Stillman as the guest violin soloist, plus Vaughan Williams’s English Folk Song Suite, featuring traditional tunes from Somerset.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's next concert - on Saturday, July 8 - is not to be missed.

The rest of the concert features Scottish composer Hamish MacCunn’s ev ocative Land Of The Mountain And The Flood, and Elgar’s magnificent Cockaigne Overture, a portrait of London at the start of the 20th century.

For more on the concert, and how to get tickets, you can go to nottinghamsymphony.org.uk