News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Concert marks end of an era for Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's veteran conductor

Don’t miss Nottingham Symphony’s Orchestra next concert – which marks the end of an era for conductor Derek Williams after 40 years at the helm.
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

​The celebratory concert is to take place at St Mary’s Church, Nottingham, on Saturday, July 8, starting at 7.30pm.

The performance will feature two entertaining works by Malcolm Arnold: his lively Scottish-themed overture Tam O’Shanter and the Four Cornish Dances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also hear German composer Max Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, with the talented Katie Stillman as the guest violin soloist, plus Vaughan Williams’s English Folk Song Suite, featuring traditional tunes from Somerset.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's next concert - on Saturday, July 8 - is not to be missed.Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's next concert - on Saturday, July 8 - is not to be missed.
Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's next concert - on Saturday, July 8 - is not to be missed.
Most Popular

    The rest of the concert features Scottish composer Hamish MacCunn’s ev ocative Land Of The Mountain And The Flood, and Elgar’s magnificent Cockaigne Overture, a portrait of London at the start of the 20th century.

    For more on the concert, and how to get tickets, you can go to nottinghamsymphony.org.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.