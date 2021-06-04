Comic star Henning Wehn set to clean up at Nottingham Playhouse next year

German comic ace Henning Wehn is coming clean at Nottingham Playhouse next year.

Nottingham Playhouse, June 10, 2022.

Don’t miss the chance to see German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical.He will be visiting Nottingham Playhouse next year when he tours his latest stand-up show It’ll All Come Out In The Wash.An unbiased look at a certain virus might be inevitable but Henning Wehn has no agenda: he just happens to be always spot on.It’s a curse.Henning Wehn’s most recent television and radio appearances include Have I Got News For You (BBC1), Would I Lie To You (BBC1), Live At The Apollo (BBC2), Guessable (Comedy Central), Question Time (BBC1), 8 Out Of Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Fighting Talk (BBC Radio 5 Live) and The Unbelievable Truth (BBC Radio 4).

Details: For more information on It’ll All Come Out In The Wash, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

