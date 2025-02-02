Comic Simmons will make his Mark in Nottingham Playhouse visit

Mark Simmons will bring his Jest To Impress comedy show to Nottingham Playhouse in 2026.

Winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe for 2024, Mark Simmons has announced his next tour, starting in 2026 and coming to Nottingham Playhouse.

His debut tour, Quip Off the Mark, lasted three years, with more than 215 dates over across the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, selling over 25,000 tickets.

The new show, Jest to Impress, is another hour of back-to-back finely crafted gags from the master of one liners. It include a visit to Nottingham Playhouse on March 3, 2026.

Mark has previously appeared in ITV’s Out There, Mock The Week, BBC Radio 4Extra Stands Up, a Channel 4 pilot starring alongside Bridget Christie, as well as BBC3’s One For The Road.

Mark also presents his popular podcast, Jokes With Mark Simmons, where he invites a fellow comic to discuss jokes that they’ve written but just haven’t worked, and see if there is a way to salvage them or should they simply be thrown on the rubbish heap. This has featured the likes of Rob Beckett, Milton Jones, and Seann Walsh.

He was the recipient of the Victoria Wood Panel Prize Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

For more on the forthcoming gig, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk