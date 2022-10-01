Comic play Shakers Re-stirred to be staged by Elemental at Hucknall venue

Hucknall's Elemental Theatre Company are to perform Shakers by John Godber and Jane Thornton. Pictured are Rebecca Mitchell (top left), Ellen Beer (top right), Chris Stevenson (bottom left) and Paula Heeley (bottom right).

The locally-based Elemental Theatre Company will present the comedy Shakers Re-Stirred, written by John Godber and his wife Jane Thornton.

Shakers was originally written in 1985 in the height of Thatcher’s Britain and follows a day in the life of four cocktail waitresses dealing with a variety of customers in a ubiquitous cocktail bar.

Nearly 40 years later, the message of the performance remains as relevant as ever.

This production reimagines the play in a present-day setting, complete with references to modern day technology and politics.

“The themes in this play are just as relevant today as they were when Godber wrote them in the 80’s,” said Tom Stevenson, who has directed the production. “I was lucky enough to own a cocktail bar in Lincoln before the Covid-19 pandemic crushed the hospitality industry.

"There are stark similarities in the staff and customers present in the performance and the people I experienced in my time.”

“We’ve all experienced a small town bar like Shakers, you end up there because there are no other options.” adds Paula Heeley, who plays Mel.

“We love performing Godber's plays because they are so accessible and remain relevant. You don’t need a degree in drama to understand and enjoy the play.”

Paula joined Elemental Theatre Company after watching their performance of Teechers by John Godber in September 2018.

“The show is so much fun, the cast is friendly, if the audience enjoys it half as much as we enjoy rehearsing it, they are in for a great show.”

Tickets for the performance, which starts at 7.30pm, are available online or on-the-door, and are £5 each. For more information and to book, visit www.seaty.co.uk/shakers

The Elemental Theatre Company, now in its fifth year, is based in Nottingham and is committed to producing top quality, small cast plays.

Shakers follows the group’s third, self-penned and experimental piece Door to Door: 1994.

“We are committed to keeping our audience on their toes, we never want any of our shows to be predictable,” Chris Stevenson, who plays Nicky explains.

“Shakers puts the actors amongst the audience in a way I’ve not seen done before. We’re excited to welcome you to Shakers.”