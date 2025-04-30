Comic crime caper promises slapstick and escapism in Mansfield

The show follows a bumbling detective as he is called upon to uncover the mystery of a priceless stolen painting

A laugh-out-loud slapstick whodunnit featuring four actors, a dozen characters and a whole load of chaos is on its way to Mansfield.

When a priceless painting goes missing at a private auction, Detective Stuart Pidcock is called upon to uncover the mystery. But when he cannot solve it himself, he is forced to enlist the help of an old nemesis.

Together, the pair must interrogate the many characterful suspects that reside at the manor, in order to catch the conniving culprit and solve the crime of the century.

The show, called A Shoddy Detective and the Art of Deception, is presented by Shoddy Theatre, which has had sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and Camden Fringe.

Founder Mitch Donaldson said: “For me, slapstick comedy is generational and universal - it can be enjoyed by people of all ages. There’s an innocence about it which is why comedic performers such as Laurel and Hardy and Charlie Chaplin are still appreciated to this day around the world.

“People enjoy it because its outlandish, over-the-top and often includes someone being the brunt of the joke but there’s a degree of skill required to perform some of the stunts and jokes. I think audience appreciates the talent.”

Mitch, who also performs in the show, admits that devising the comedy was not easy at first.

He said: “We had to create a plot and of course, make it interesting. For us there wasn’t much point just creating a show that is funny just for the sake of it as it would get boring after a while. In order to make it interesting you need to increase the stakes to drive up the tension which can also help the show flow better.

"I think the one thing I am most looking forward to is performing the show in general and trying to give people the opportunity to escape from reality. That’s why we do it, that’s why comedy is so important and that’s why I am so excited to get the show on the road.”

A Shoddy Detective and the Art of Deception comes to the Palace Theatre on Tuesday May 13. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.