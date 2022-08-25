Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Djanogly Theatre, September 30/Sheffield Memorial Hall, October 10.

Fresh off the back of a sold-out run and the highest of critical acclaim at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, the political godfather of UK comedy, Mark Thomas, is back to what he does best; taking down politicians, mucking about, new ideas and finding hope.

This award-winning comedian and much-loved live performer asks the big questions in his latest live show Black And White, such as: How did we get here? What are we going to do about it? Who’s up for a sing-song?

Check out shows in Nottingham and Sheffield by comedian Mark Thomas (Photo by Tony Pletts)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After lockdowns and isolation, this show from Mark is about the simple act of being in a room together and toppling international capitalism.

In previous shows, Mark Thomas has talked about visiting the West Bank and Jenin, lobbying Parliament, walking in the footsteps of the highest NHS officials, playing at The Royal Opera House, making stuff for TV, radio and newspapers and going undercover.

This latest outing is more creative fun from one of our oldest surviving alternative comics. You’ll have seen on the TV, you’ll have heard him on the radio, now see him live.

Details: For more on the tour dates, go to https://markthomasinfo.co.uk/tour-dates/Photo credit: Tony Pletts